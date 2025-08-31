Bangladesh: Section 144 imposed at Chittagong University after clashes leave 400 injured

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Authorities in Bangladesh imposed Section 144 in and around Chittagong University on Sunday after two consecutive days of violent clashes between students and locals left at least 400 people, including senior university officials, injured.

The restriction, which bans gatherings of five or more people, will remain in force from 2pm on August 31 until midnight of September 1, according to Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Mumin.

Violence flared again on Sunday near the university’s Gate No. 2. Among those injured were Pro-Vice-Chancellor (administration) Md Kamal Uddin and Proctor Prof Tanvir Mohammad Haydar, who were attacked while trying to mediate. “Locals surrounded officials from both sides and hurled brickbats,” a witness said. University security fired blank shots to disperse the crowd.

Chittagong Medical College Hospital police outpost officer Alauddin Talukder confirmed that 51 injured people had been admitted till 3pm.

The unrest began late Saturday night when a female student returning to her rented house near Gate No. 2 was allegedly harassed by a building guard. As her friends intervened, locals gathered—reportedly mobilised through loudspeakers—and attacked students with crude weapons. At least 50 were injured that night, over 20 of them seriously. Three platoons of the army were deployed after vehicles belonging to the proctorial body and police were vandalised. Following the violence, CU authorities suspended all classes and examinations until further notice. “The restrictions will remain in place until midnight on Monday,” said Fahmun Nabi, staff officer of the Chattogram deputy commissioner.