Pakistan: Rain, floods claim over 835 lives

Aug 31, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll from rain-related incidents and floods in Pakistan has gone over to 835 over the past two months. Nearly half a million people have been displaced by flooding in the eastern part of the country after days of heavy rain swelled rivers.

More than a hundred people remain missing in northern Pakistan, after flash floods killed at least 360 people across the country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since Friday.

In Punjab province, all three major rivers overflowed simultaneously, for the first time in the country’s history.

Three transboundary rivers that cut through Punjab, which borders India, have swollen to exceptionally high levels, affecting more than 2,300 villages.

