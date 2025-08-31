Final disposal of cases against Hasina before February: Bangladesh tribunal

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam has said that the tribunal is set to deliver final judgments in several ongoing cases against ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before February 2026.

Speaking to Bangladesh’s state-run news agency BSS on Sunday, Islam admitted that the trials had faced serious hurdles but stressed that the process was now moving ahead with renewed momentum. “There have been numerous obstacles in advancing the trials, particularly because of the involvement of police personnel in human rights violations during the July uprising,” he noted.

He explained that investigating law enforcement officers was difficult, with many crucial documents and pieces of evidence destroyed in the aftermath. “Despite these challenges, we have made significant progress,” he added.

The Chief Prosecutor assured that the tribunal would adhere strictly to international legal standards to ensure transparency and legitimacy of the proceedings. According to him, the ICT has now entered its concluding stage of collecting testimonies, while other critical evidence—such as video footage, call records, and forensic reports—has already been placed before the court.