Bangladesh: Schools to open on March 30

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

All primary, secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions in Bangladesh will reopen on March 30. Announcing this in Dhaka on Saturday, Education Minister Dipu Moni said that the decision was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by her.

Educational institutions have remained closed in the country since March 17 last year after the first corona positive case was detected in Bangladesh on March 7.

The Education Minister announced that the classes for fifth graders, and SSC, and HSC candidates will be held on a daily basis. Students of class IX and XI will attend classes twice a week. Students of other classes will have classes once a week.

Normal functioning for all classes will resume depending upon the improvement in the Corona situation.

Arrangements will be made to vaccinate all teachers and employees of schools before the opening of the school on March 30.

Earlier, on February 22, the government had announced that colleges and universities will resume classes from May 24 and the hostels will start from May 17.