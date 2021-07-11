Bangladesh reports highest COVID death, infection in a single day

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh reported its highest ever single day death toll and new COVID 19 infections even as it completes 11 days of the countrywide strict lockdown.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported a spike in deaths and infection with 230 people dying and 11,874 new cases of corona infection being detected in the country over the last 24 hours on Sunday morning. The surge in deaths and infections came a day after a relatively lower level of 185 deaths and 8772 new infections reported on Saturday. The total number of active cases stands at more than1.30 lakh in the country.

The sample positivity rate showed a slight decline at 29.67 percent on Sunday from 31.46 percent on Saturday and 30.95 percent on Friday. More than 40,000 samples were tested in the country on Sunday.

The DGHS spokesperson told the media that if the number of patients continues to rise at this rate, the country may face shortage of hospital beds after 7-10 days.

Meanwhile the DGHS announced that the government will start administering the Moderna COVID vaccine from Tuesday in 12 city corporation areas while the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will be administered across the country from Monday.