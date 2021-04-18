Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2021 11:32:09      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh records highest 102 COVID deaths, lock-down continues

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The COVID 19 pandemic in Bangladesh continued to break its own record with 102 deaths reported from the country on Saturday. This is the third straight day when over 100 deaths have been reported from Bangladesh. The death toll in the country has gone up to 10,385. A total of 3698 fresh corona cases were also reported on Saturday taking the total number of infected people to over 7.18 lakh.

The premier medical research institute of Bangladesh Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in its report has pointed out that 54 districts out of 64 in the country are now in the high risk zone with a positivity rate of over 20 percent. Dhaka has the highest positivity rate at 40 percent with 16 other districts having a positivity rate of over 30 percent.

The government has ramped up measures to fight the pandemic and provide relief to the poor people in the country. Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the largest COVID 19 hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. The COVID 19 dedicated hospital of the Dhaka North City Corporation has a capacity of 1,000-beds with 212 ICU beds, 250-bed HDU and a COVID emergency unit with 50 beds.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced in Dhaka on Saturday that 36.25 lakh poor families will get financial assistance on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid festival. He said it is in continuation of food aid to be given to 1.25 crore families who are suffering due to COVID 19 and lock-down.

Meanwhile, on the fifth day of the 8-day long nationwide lock-down, Dhaka city remained by and large closed, though the traffic and movement of people was higher compared to the last few days. Most of the shops were closed, roads had very few vehicles and the number of people on the road was small. Police were checking the movement of people and vehicles. However, the presence of people in streets and bylanes away from the main road was relatively more.

In other cities of Bangladesh like Pabna, Rajshahi and Barisal among others, the main thoroughfares and markets observed the lockdown more compared to the bylanes and areas away from the main town thoroughfares.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

Jurmala (Latvia), 17 April : Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko  overpowered Karman Kaur Than ...

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz