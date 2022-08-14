Bangladesh Prime Minister directs authorities not to arrest anyone for movement against govt

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday directed the authorities to allow the opposition to stage their movement and not to arrest and disturb anyone for this, reports the official news agency BSS. Addressing the meeting of the ruling Awami League’s Organising Secretaries in Dhaka on Sunday, Prime Minister Hasina said that if the opposition wants to besiege the Prime Minister’s house, let them do that.

Sheikh Hasina said that the government realises the suffering of the people due to the increase in fuel-oil prices and electricity rationing in the country. Many people including the opposition will try to take advantage of the situation but if they do excess in the name of the movement, people’s suffering will increase, said the Prime Minister.

She said that the people of the country know well that the government has made sincere efforts to tackle the situation regarding fuel prices and electricity production. Sheikh Hasina said that the government will surely adjust the price of fuel oil when it comes down in the international market. She said that the power situation will improve when the coal-fired plants will start production in the country.

Blaming the Russia-Ukraine war for the heavy damage to the economy of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Hasina said that USA and Russia are the biggest gainers from the sanction and counter-sanctions as the currencies of both countries have appreciated in the world.