Bangladesh PM Hasina launches attack against BNP in run up to general elections

WEB DESK

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a scathing attack against the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in her second rally on Sunday, December 4, in the run up to the next general elections to be held by the end of 2023 or January 2024.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Chattogram Sheikh Hasina urged people to unite against the ‘Jamaat-BNP’ whom she called ‘war criminals and killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’. She sought people’s support for the ‘Boat’ symbol of her party, Awami League, in the next general elections.

She accused the Khaleda Zia led government of orchestrating a grenade attack on her in 2004 at an Awami League rally. She blamed BNP government for patronising terrorism and militancy in the country during its regime and the killing of ‘innocent people in the name of movement from 2013-15 in which over 3000 people were injured and 500 burnt to death.’

During her second election rally, after her rally in Jasore on Nov. 24, Prime Minister Hasina also inaugurated 29 development projects and laid the foundation stones of 6 other schemes.

She said her government aims to transform Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041. Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has achieved the status of a developing country due to the tireless efforts of her government.

She assured that Bangladesh has enough stock of food and there is no fear of a crisis in the country, even though many countries including the rich nations have been going through the problem due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic. She also rubbished the talk of a foreign exchange crisis in Bangladesh as its current reserve is over USD 36 billion with sufficient liquidity in the banks.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold her next public rally on December 7 at Cox’s Bazar.

Meanwhile, the BNP is gearing up for a confrontation for its 10th divisional rally to be held in Dhaka on 10th December.

There is a tussle going on between the BNP and the government about the venue of the rally. In its rallies, BNP is demanding the resignation of the Awami League led government to hold elections under a neutral caretaker government. It is also protesting against the price rise and the alleged killing of its leaders in police operations.