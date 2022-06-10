Bangladesh Permanent Representative to UN Rabab Fatima appointed Assistant Secretary General

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations has been appointed as the Under Secretary General of the United Nations. Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Ambassador Fatima on Thursday. She will also be High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS). She succeeds Courtenay Rattray of Jamaica who was appointed as the Chef de Cabinet.

Ambassador Rabab Fatima is the first woman diplomat from Bangladesh to be appointed to this post. With her appointment as Assistant Secretary General to the UN, Rabab Fatima has become the highest ranking official of Bangladesh under the UN system.

The appointment of Rabab Fatima is testimony to Bangladesh’s close engagement with the multilateral diplomatic system and a recognition of the professionalism of Bangladeshi diplomats, said a press release of the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Rabab Fatima is a career diplomat from Bangladesh. She had joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1989. Earlier, she served as Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan between 2026-2019 and worked in various capacities in the ministry of Foreign Affairs and at Bangladesh missions in New York, Kolkata, Geneva and Beijing.