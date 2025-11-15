The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: High alert ahead of Sheikh Hasina verdict

Nov 15, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh is on high alert ahead of Monday’s verdict against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in crimes against humanity cases, with Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury saying all necessary measures have been taken to prevent any unrest.

“The verdict… must be announced on November 17. The law enforcement agencies have already completed their necessary preparations,” he said at Patuakhali Circuit House on Saturday.

Chowdhury confirmed that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in early February, before Ramadan, and that the Election Commission will soon announce the schedule. He detailed a massive nine-day security deployment plan: five days before the vote, election day, and three days after. Around 150,000 police, 550,000 Ansar, 100,000 army, 35,000 BGB, 5,000 navy, 8,000 RAB, and 4,000 coast guard personnel will be deployed.

“There is no room for doubt regarding security. The election will be held very peacefully,” he asserted. The adviser added that Ansar personnel will wear body cameras and carry weapons for election duty.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: July charter, referendum: BNP softens stance; Jamaat unmoved

Nov 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UAE Makes Digital Dirham Official Legal Tender

Nov 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: TTAP pledges to hold protests for restoration of Constitution to original form

Nov 15, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Indian Air Force to participate in Garuda-25 exercise in France

16 November 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre to organize 5-year Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan event in Amritsar

16 November 2025 12:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India–Korea Shipbuilding Partnership Can Power Global Markets: Hardeep Singh Puri

15 November 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

AIKS Slams Govt for ‘Surrendering India’s Seed Sovereignty’ Ahead of Global Treaty Meet in Peru

15 November 2025 11:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments