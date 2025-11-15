Bangladesh: High alert ahead of Sheikh Hasina verdict

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh is on high alert ahead of Monday’s verdict against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in crimes against humanity cases, with Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury saying all necessary measures have been taken to prevent any unrest.

“The verdict… must be announced on November 17. The law enforcement agencies have already completed their necessary preparations,” he said at Patuakhali Circuit House on Saturday.

Chowdhury confirmed that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in early February, before Ramadan, and that the Election Commission will soon announce the schedule. He detailed a massive nine-day security deployment plan: five days before the vote, election day, and three days after. Around 150,000 police, 550,000 Ansar, 100,000 army, 35,000 BGB, 5,000 navy, 8,000 RAB, and 4,000 coast guard personnel will be deployed.

“There is no room for doubt regarding security. The election will be held very peacefully,” he asserted. The adviser added that Ansar personnel will wear body cameras and carry weapons for election duty.