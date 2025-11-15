The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: July charter, referendum: BNP softens stance; Jamaat unmoved

Nov 15, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh main Political party, the BNP has softened its position on unresolved issues linked to the July National Charter, despite expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s latest decisions. The Jamaat-e-Islami, however, has remained rigid, insisting that a referendum on constitutional reforms be held before the national election.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Thursday announced that the election and referendum will take place on the same day—meeting a BNP demand. The government also accepted part of Jamaat’s demand by deciding that the upper house will be formed through proportional representation.

At a Standing Committee meeting chaired by acting BNP chief Tarique Rahman, leaders agreed not to take a confrontational stance for now. “The party does not want to start a new dispute… The government has placed proper importance on holding the election,” a committee member told this newspaper.

However, Salahuddin Ahmed pointed out discrepancies between the signed charter and the president’s July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order 2025, questioning the referendum question, the formation of the Constitutional Reform Council, PR-based upper house, and presidential authority to issue such an order.

Jamaat deputy chief Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said the chief adviser had “bowed to the BNP” and introduced “many changes by compromising with a particular party.” He warned of indefinite sit-ins if the referendum was not held first.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) said the implementation order lacked clarity on timelines, referendum questions, and the role of the Constitutional Reform Council. “Instead of ensuring transparency, the order has created further questions,” NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen said. The party demanded the referendum result be binding.

