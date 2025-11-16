Afghanistan increases Trade ties with Iran, Central Asia to Reduce Dependence on Pakistan

Biz DESK

Afghanistan is increasing trade ties with Iran and Central Asian countries to reduce dependence on Pakistan, following last month’s border clashes. The country is using Iran’s Chabahar Port to avoid frequent disruptions at Pakistan’s borders.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, trade with Iran reached 1.626 billion US Dollars in the past six months, compared to 1.108 billion USD with Pakistan. Ministry officials say diversifying trade routes is essential to keep imports and exports stable.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) urged the government to sign long-term agreements with neighbouring countries, adopt preferential tariffs, and lower transportation costs to expand trade opportunities.

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also emphasized the need for alternative trade routes to ensure goods continue moving despite tensions with Pakistan.

The two countries’ relations have worsened due to disputes over the Durand Line and recent border clashes, including airstrikes and retaliatory attacks. A ceasefire was agreed with Qatar and Turkey mediating, but the latest talks in Istanbul ended in a deadlock.