Bangladesh: Four more advisers to interim government take oath

Aug 17, 2024

Four more advisers to the interim government of Bangladesh, were sworn-in on Friday. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to them at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban, Dhaka.

The new advisers were sworn-in in the presence of interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Advisers, chiefs of the three services were present on the occasion, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The adviser who took oath on Friday were – Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, former secretary Muhammad Fawzul Kabir Khan, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder and former director general of defunct Bangladesh Rifles Lt. Gen (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

With the swearing-in of the four advisers, the members of the ‘Council of Advisers’ in the Yunus-led interim government now stands at 21.

In the face of student-people uprising, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled the country on August 5.

Subsequently, the parliament was dissolved and an interim government, led by Prof Yunus, was formed.

Navalsang Parmar (Dhaka)

