UN human rights team to visit Bangladesh to investigate human rights violations 

Aug 17, 2024
A human rights team from the United Nations will visit Dhaka next week to discuss with the Bangladesh interim government, investigations into the human rights violations during the recent unrest in Bangladesh.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk discussed with Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus a comprehensive range of support that the UN Human Rights Office could provide to the interim government and the transition, including on accountability issues.

The team visiting Bangladesh will discuss with the interim government areas of support and the modalities for an investigation of human rights violations in the context of the recent violence and unrest, Haq said.

Turk said in a statement issued in Geneva that a comprehensive, impartial, and transparent investigation into all human rights violations and abuses that have occurred will be a critical first step.

Meanwhile, a report from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva said that Hindus and their temples have been attacked in Bangladesh in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as Prime Minister last week.

