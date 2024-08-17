India-SriLanka ferry service resumes between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai near Jaffna

AMN

The passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka resumed yesterday. The services were launched earlier in October 2023 between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai near Jaffna in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka.

The ferry Sivagangai run by a private operator, IndSri Ferry Services, completed its maiden journey between Nagapattinam and KKS in approximately 4 hours with around 50 passengers on board. The passengers were welcomed at the KKS port by the Consul General of India at Jaffna.

This resumption of ferry service is a testament to the broader effort to enhance maritime connectivity between India and Sri Lanka.

In order to make service more affordable for passengers, Government of India has decided to provide financial assistance of over 25 million Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) per month, for a period of one year, to cover relevant charges and operating costs at Nagapattinam port.

Similarly, Government of Sri Lanka has reduced the deviation tax currently charged to passengers leaving Sri Lanka by passenger vessels and ships.