AMN/ WEB DESK

An earthquake measuring 5.1 in magnitude hit the Fiji Islands today. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 29 kilometer. There are no reports of any casualties so far. Fiji is prone to earthquakes because it’s located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of intense tectonic activity and the world’s most active earthquake and volcano belt. In Fiji, earthquakes are caused by the subduction or slipping of tectonic plates beneath each other.