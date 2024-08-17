Australia and New Zealand Unite on Clean Energy Transition

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia and New Zealand today announced joint economic and energy commitments to support the clean energy transition in the region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon announced at a joint press conference that New Zealand would join Australia in the Climate Club, an initiative established in 2022 focused on industrial decarbonization and pursuing net zero emissions.

They announced their support for a July agreement between the Treasurers and Climate Ministers of the two nations, which aims to enhance cooperation in achieving climate goals under the Paris Agreement and to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the global clean energy transition.