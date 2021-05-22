Bangladesh extends closure of land border with India till May 31

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh has extended the closure of the land border with India for the movement of passengers till May 31. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID 19 situation in India.

However, the movement of goods across borders will continue.

The Bangladeshi citizens stranded in India will be allowed to come in through Benapole, Akhaura, Burimari Darshana, Hili and Sonamasjid. The borders with India have been shut since April 26 which was extended for two weeks again on May 8.

Meanwhile, China has assured Dhaka of cooperation in keeping a ‘stable supply’ of its vaccine for Bangladesh. In his telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen on Friday night, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China will provide 6 lakh additional doses of its vaccine to Bangladesh as a gift. Dr. Momen requested China to take initiative for the co-production of vaccines in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh reported 38 deaths and 1028 fresh Corona positive cases in the country on Saturday. With this the death toll has gone up to 12,348. The sample positivity rate stood at 8.41 percent while recovery rate was recorded to be 92.65 percent on Saturday.