Bangladesh CEC to announce election schedule on Dec 11

Dec 10, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will announce the schedule for the 13th national election and the nationwide referendum at 6pm on Thursday (December 11). The CEC’s pre-recorded address will be broadcast on Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, Election Commission (EC) Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the CEC and four commissioners met President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban to apprise him of preparations. The president expressed satisfaction and pledged full cooperation to ensure a “free, fair and meaningful” election, the secretary said.

The national election and referendum—on implementing the July National Charter, will be held on the same day in the first half of February, with polling hours extended from 7:30am to 4:30pm.

Regarding recent court orders involving Gazipur and Bagerhat constituencies, Akhtar Ahmed said the EC would publish the schedule for all 300 seats and make adjustments later if required.

