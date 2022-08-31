Bajrang and Vinesh are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for World Senior Championships

SPORTS DESK

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for the World Senior Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10 to 18.

The Indian team was picked after selection trials at SAI Training Centres in Lucknow and Sonepat. Tokyo Olympian Vinesh, who completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month, will lead the women’s team, while the men’s freestyle squad will have Olympic medallists Bajrang and Ravi Dahiya, and 2019 World Championships silver winner Deepak Punia.

Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, who won gold medals at the Birmingham CWG, were granted exemptions from the trials.