BADMINTON: India Assures Gold at Odisha Masters 2025 in Women’s Singles

In Badminton, India assured a gold medal at the Odisha Masters 2025 after Top seed Unnati Hooda and Isharani Baruah stormed into the women’s singles final, registering semifinal victories today. The 18-year-old registered a three-game victory 18-21, 21-16, 21-16 over former junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, Isharani produced a strong comeback to defeat compatriot Tanvi Hemanth 18-21, 21-7, 21-7 to set up an all-Indian title clash. In the men’s singles, Kiran George enters the final after defeating fellow countryman Rounak Chuhan in the semis, 21-19, 8-21, 21-18. He will face Indonesia’s 19-year-old Muhamd Yuseuf in the title clash tomorrow. Yusuf reached the final after a straight-game win over fellow Indonesian Bismo Oktora.

