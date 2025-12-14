The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Raiza Dhillon Bags Double Gold at 68th National Shooting Championships

Dec 14, 2025
Raiza Dhillon Bags Double Gold at 68th National Shooting Championships

In Shooting, Olympian Raiza Dhillon delivered a commanding performance today at the shotgun ranges, at Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, claiming a golden double in the Women’s and Junior Women’s Skeet events at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC). Raiza shot 56 in the Women’s Skeet final to secure the gold medal, one better than Yashasvi Rathore, who settled for silver with 55. Fellow Olympian Ganemat Shekhon finished third to take bronze after hitting 45 targets. In the Women’s Skeet Team event, Rajasthan clinched the gold medal, with Yashasvi Rathore, Darshna Rathore and Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan 110 combining to 343 hits to top the standings.

Madhya Pradesh finished second with a total score of 328, while Punjab claimed the bronze medal with 325. Raiza continued her dominant run in the Junior Women’s Skeet final, shooting 55 to finish one ahead of Vanshika Tiwari, who took silver with 54. Mansi Raghuwanshi won the bronze medal with 45. Punjab finished third to claim the bronze medal with 314.

Related Post

AMN SPORTS

Organizer of Messi Event Arrested After Stadium Chaos in Kolkata

Dec 14, 2025
AMN SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat Announces Return, Eyes Record Fourth Olympic Appearance

Dec 14, 2025
SPORTS

BADMINTON: India Assures Gold at Odisha Masters 2025 in Women’s Singles

Dec 14, 2025

You missed

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala Local Elections: LDF Suffers Setback, UDF Secures Majority

14 December 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN SPORTS

Organizer of Messi Event Arrested After Stadium Chaos in Kolkata

14 December 2025 12:30 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat Announces Return, Eyes Record Fourth Olympic Appearance

14 December 2025 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

BADMINTON: India Assures Gold at Odisha Masters 2025 in Women’s Singles

14 December 2025 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments