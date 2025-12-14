Raiza Dhillon Bags Double Gold at 68th National Shooting Championships

In Shooting, Olympian Raiza Dhillon delivered a commanding performance today at the shotgun ranges, at Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, claiming a golden double in the Women’s and Junior Women’s Skeet events at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC). Raiza shot 56 in the Women’s Skeet final to secure the gold medal, one better than Yashasvi Rathore, who settled for silver with 55. Fellow Olympian Ganemat Shekhon finished third to take bronze after hitting 45 targets. In the Women’s Skeet Team event, Rajasthan clinched the gold medal, with Yashasvi Rathore, Darshna Rathore and Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan 110 combining to 343 hits to top the standings.

Madhya Pradesh finished second with a total score of 328, while Punjab claimed the bronze medal with 325. Raiza continued her dominant run in the Junior Women’s Skeet final, shooting 55 to finish one ahead of Vanshika Tiwari, who took silver with 54. Mansi Raghuwanshi won the bronze medal with 45. Punjab finished third to claim the bronze medal with 314.