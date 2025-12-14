The Indian Awaaz

Vinesh Phogat Announces Return, Eyes Record Fourth Olympic Appearance

Dec 14, 2025

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat has announced her return to competitive wrestling, setting her sights on a record fourth appearance at the Olympic Games. The announcement was made through her official social media account on Thursday. Phogat confirmed that she has begun preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, signaling a renewed commitment to the sport at the highest level.

If she qualifies, she will become the first Indian woman wrestler to compete in four Olympic Games. A multiple-time Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medallist, Phogat has been one of India’s most prominent wrestlers over the past decade. She has previously represented the country at the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 Olympics, consistently competing among the world’s elite in women’s wrestling.

