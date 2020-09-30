Outrage over death of UP Gang-rape Victim: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi, Mayawati demands justice
“India never accepted China’s unilaterally defined 1959 LAC”; MEA
UP Dalit Woman, who was Gang-Raped, Dies at Delhi Hospital
Full EC team to reach Patna to review poll preparedness for Bihar Elections
400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2020 07:35:24      انڈین آواز

BABRI DEMOLITION CASE: Black Day for Judiciary says Owaisi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Today is a sad day in the history of Indian judiciary, said MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, on the Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict to day. :Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days of months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous? Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary because the Supreme Court already said in civil property dispute of the site as ‘an egregious violation of rule of law’ and ‘calculated act of destroying a public place of worship’said Owaisi

Complete Travesty of Justice: Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury calls the CBI court’s judgment on Babri demolition case a “complete travesty of justice”. He says all that were charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish the mosque have been acquitted and calls the verdict a “shame”.

Expected judgment : Shiv Sena

Verdict saying demolition wasn’t a conspiracy and a result of circumstances, was the expected judgment. We must forget that episode. If the Babri Masjid wasn’t demolished we wouldn’t have seen any Bhumi Pujan for Ram Mandir. I and my party Shiv Sena, welcome the judgment and congratulate Advani ji, Murli Manohar ji, Uma Bharti ji and the people who have been acquitted in the case: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, on the Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict.

Justice Wins: Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expresses happiness over the Babri Demolition case verdict and says justice wins. He also said that the decision makes it clear that for political bias by the then Congress government, who indulged in vote bank politics, led them to defame the country’s revered saints, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, senior officials associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and various other social organisations. They were defamed by false cases. The UP Chief Minister also said those responsible for the conspiracy should apologise to the people of the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Women’s Football Journey has just started: Coach Maymol Rocky

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Exuding confidence about the future of Women’s Football in the country, nat ...

Boxer Vikas Krishan adapting new skill-set to fulfil his Olympic dream

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan says that his dream is to win a Olympic me ...

IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is sc ...

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!