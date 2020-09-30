BABRI DEMOLITION CASE: Black Day for Judiciary says Owaisi

WEB DESK

Today is a sad day in the history of Indian judiciary, said MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, on the Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict to day. :Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days of months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous? Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary because the Supreme Court already said in civil property dispute of the site as ‘an egregious violation of rule of law’ and ‘calculated act of destroying a public place of worship’said Owaisi

Complete Travesty of Justice: Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury calls the CBI court’s judgment on Babri demolition case a “complete travesty of justice”. He says all that were charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish the mosque have been acquitted and calls the verdict a “shame”.

Expected judgment : Shiv Sena

Verdict saying demolition wasn’t a conspiracy and a result of circumstances, was the expected judgment. We must forget that episode. If the Babri Masjid wasn’t demolished we wouldn’t have seen any Bhumi Pujan for Ram Mandir. I and my party Shiv Sena, welcome the judgment and congratulate Advani ji, Murli Manohar ji, Uma Bharti ji and the people who have been acquitted in the case: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, on the Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict.

Justice Wins: Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expresses happiness over the Babri Demolition case verdict and says justice wins. He also said that the decision makes it clear that for political bias by the then Congress government, who indulged in vote bank politics, led them to defame the country’s revered saints, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, senior officials associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and various other social organisations. They were defamed by false cases. The UP Chief Minister also said those responsible for the conspiracy should apologise to the people of the country.