Azerbaijan accuses Armenia’s Army of firing on border

AMN/ WEB DESK

Azerbaijan has accused the Armenia’s Army for firing on border today. One Azeri soldier was reportedly injured in the incident. In a statement, the Azeri defence ministry said, Armenian forces had fired from several directions at its positions in Nakhchivan.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s defence ministry has denied Azerbaijan’s accusation. Today’s alleged clash came a day after Azerbaijan captured six Armenian servicemen in the Kelbajar district, west of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The simmering border dispute comes after last year’s six-week war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.