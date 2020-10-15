Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of trying to attack pipelines, Nagorno-Karabakh tensions rise

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tensions mounted in the Caucasian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, as Azerbaijan accused Armenia yesterday of trying to attack its gas and oil pipelines and warned of a severe response. On other hand, Armenia has denied targeting Azeri pipelines, which supply world markets with oil and gas.

There is a growing concern over the failure of a four-day-old Moscow-brokered ceasefire to end the worst fighting in decades, in which more than 500 people have perished.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called on his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts to fully implement the recently reached agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh.