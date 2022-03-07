Axar Patel all set to join squad for 2nd Cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Cricket Test against Sri Lanka beginning in Bengaluru on 12th of this month.

The all-rounder was not included in the squad for the first Test, after he suffered a shin injury, which also prevented him from being a part of the series against West Indies. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Axar will be replacing spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is now released by the Indian team. Kuldeep was also not included in the first Test, as the team went for Jayant Yadav as their third spinner.