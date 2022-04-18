FreeCurrencyRates.com

Auto, taxi unions on strike in Delhi demanding CNG subsidy, fare hike

Various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the national capital went on a strike today demanding a CNG subsidy and a fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni said the auto unions have staged a protest in the national capital to press their demands.

They refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider a fare revision in a time-bound manner. Meanwhile, few auto-rickshaws were seen plying on the city roads.

