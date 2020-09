WEB DESK

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel today.

The 59 year old Dean Mervyn Jones was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

He had played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia.

He was was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia.

He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.

He was in Mumbai with the commentary team for the Indian Premier League.