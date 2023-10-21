इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2023 12:31:48      انڈین آواز

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in a crucial match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last night. Chasing a target of 368 runs, Pakistan were bundled out for 305 runs in 45.3 overs. For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq was the top scorer with 70 runs. For Australia, Adam Zampa scalped four wickets, Pat Cummins & Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each while Mitchell Starc & Josh Hazlewood claimed one wicket each.  Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

On Saturday, Netherlands will take on Sri Lanka at 10.30 AM at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and England will face South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 2 PM.

