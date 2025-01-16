The Indian Awaaz

Aus Open: N Sriram Balaji, Mexican partner Miguel advance to 2nd round

Jan 16, 2025
In the Australian Open Tennis tournament, India’s N. Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela have advanced to the second round. The duo defeated Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Robin Haase of Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3, in the Men’s Doubles first round this morning. Balaji is the only remaining Indian in the tournament.

Earlier, another Indian Anirudh Chandrasekar and his companion Karol Drzewiecki of Poland, bowed out of the tournament in the Men’s Doubles category. The duo put up a spirited performance but ultimately fell to Damir Džumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Petros Tsitsipas of Greece, 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.

