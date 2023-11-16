Audit community has made significant contributions in strengthening integrity and system building: President Murmu

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the government’s audit community has made significant contributions to strengthening integrity, governance and system building. She said that India’s leading position in the world community is visible in the field of audit. The President was addressing the 3rd Audit Diwas function which was organised by Comptroller and Auditor General of India in New Delhi. The President added that India’s Presidency of the G20 has been appreciated worldwide as G20 countries account for about 85 percent of the world’s total GDP. She said, therefore, further strengthening financial propriety and good governance in G20 countries will have global benefits. She said, India’s C&AG Institute is also playing a leading role in other international forums.

She mentioned that as an external auditor, C&AG of India has audited many important institutions associated with the United Nations which is a testament to the world-class proficiency of the C&AG team.



The President said that auditors should be considered not as a critic but a facilitator of good governance. She said, they should be considered as a pathfinder whose scrutiny teaches them to follow the right path. President Murmu said that removing obstacles to achieving the national goals of accelerated growth and development while ensuring financial propriety and legality is the benchmark of effective contribution by every institution and individual responsible for good governance.

Speaking on the occasion Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu said that presenting Audit Reports is the hallmark product of C&AG which helps enhance good governance and ensure transparency.