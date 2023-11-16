इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 11:40:02      انڈین آواز

Audit community has made significant contributions in strengthening integrity and system building: President Murmu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the government’s audit community has made significant contributions to strengthening integrity, governance and system building. She said that India’s leading position in the world community is visible in the field of audit. The President was addressing the 3rd Audit Diwas function which was organised by Comptroller and Auditor General of India in New Delhi. The President added that India’s Presidency of the G20 has been appreciated worldwide as G20 countries account for about 85 percent of the world’s total GDP. She said, therefore, further strengthening financial propriety and good governance in G20 countries will have global benefits. She said, India’s C&AG Institute is also playing a leading role in other international forums.

She mentioned that as an external auditor, C&AG of India has audited many important institutions associated with the United Nations which is a testament to the world-class proficiency of the C&AG team.

The President said that auditors should be considered not as a critic but a facilitator of good governance. She said, they should be considered as a pathfinder whose scrutiny teaches them to follow the right path. President Murmu said that removing obstacles to achieving the national goals of accelerated growth and development while ensuring financial propriety and legality is the benchmark of effective contribution by every institution and individual responsible for good governance.

Speaking on the occasion Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu said that presenting Audit Reports is the hallmark product of C&AG which helps enhance good governance and ensure transparency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart