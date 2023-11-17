RBI tightens norms for unsecured personal loans for banks and non-banking financial companies

AMN

The Reserve Bank of India has tightened norms for unsecured personal loans for banks and non-banking financial companies. RBI in its circular said that it has been decided to increase the risk weights with respect to consumer credit exposure of commercial banks, both outstanding as well as new, including personal loans, but excluding housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by gold and gold jewelry, by 25 percentage points to 125 percent. The bank has also increased the risk weights on credit receivables by 25 percentage points to 150 percent and 125 percent for banks and NBFCs, respectively.



Recently, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das flagged the high growth in certain components of consumer credit and advised banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies to strengthen their internal surveillance mechanisms, address the build-up of risks, and institute suitable safeguards, in their own interest.