Stock Market: Sensex gains 742 points, Nifty settles at 19,675

Published On: By

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with capital goods, auto, metal, information technology, oil & gas and realty up by 1-3 percent. The BSE Sensex touched the 65,675 mark while the NSE Nifty finished at 19,675 level.
 
The Sensex gained 742 points, or 1.14 per cent to close at 65,675. The Nifty also raised 231 points, or 1.19 per cent to settle at 19,675.
 
In the forex market, Indian rupee today ended 19 paise higher and closed at 83 rupees and 14 paise against the US Dollar. 
 
In intra-day trading, the Gold in Multi Commodity Exchange for the December contract is trading at 60,380 rupees per 10 gram. Silver for the December contract was trading at 72,144 rupees per kg when reports last came in.
 
In global oil market intra-day trade, Brent Crude is trading at 82 dollars and 44 cents per barrel and WTI Crude is trading at 78 dollars and 21 cents per barrel when reports last came in.

