At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar

AMN/ WEB DESK

Security forces fired at the demonstrators in Yangon on Sunday killing at least 3 people even while the protests against the military government in Myanmar continued for the sixth week. There are reports of protestors being killed in Bago, near Yangon, Hpakant in the northeast and Monywa township in central Myanmar, reports Reuters.

At least 12 people were killed in police firing against protestors on Saturday in Myanmar.

Reports of police crackdown from several cities and townships of Myanmar indicate that the death count may go up. Security forces have reportedly cracked down on protestors in Hlaing Tharyar, Tamwe, Bago, Mandalay, North Okkala and Shwe Pyithar areas among others.

More than 80 people have been killed since the protests erupted against the military government which removed the civilian government headed by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

The Chinese media CGTN reported that two Chinese funded garment factories were set on fire in the Industrial zone in Yangon on Sunday afternoon. It reported that 20 people on motorcycles set fire to the two factories.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Myanmar parallel government Mahn Win Khaing Than representing the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) said in a Facebook post that people of Myanmar have the right to defend themselves.