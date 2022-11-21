At least 162 Killed in earthquake which struck Java, Indonesia

WEB DESK

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Java island killing at least 162 people, injuring hundreds others.

At least 162 people now dead in earthquake which struck Indonesia, with hundreds more injured, local governor says.

Scores of people were taken to hospital, with many treated outside.

Rescuers were working into the night to try to save others thought to still be trapped under collapsed buildings.

The area where the quake struck is densely populated and prone to landslides, with poorly built houses reduced to rubble in many areas.

There are conflicting reports as to the exact numbers of deaths, and it is difficult to get a definitive figure as the search and rescue effort continues.

Earlier, Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said at least 62 people had died, according to the latest available data.

At a press briefing after the quake, Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) head Dwikorita Karnawati said the earthquake’s epicenter was located 10 kilometers below Sukalarang district in Sukabumi regency, West Java. While the epicenter was in Sukabumi, most of the casualties have been reported in the neighboring Cianjur regency.