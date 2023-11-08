इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2023 12:00:17      انڈین آواز

At Garhwal University President Murmu asks students to stay connected to their roots and help poor

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today She called upon the students to stay connected to their roots and help the backward people in the society by adopting moral values.  She stressed need for making education accessible to every person, the President expressed the need to work for the betterment of society.

President emphasized on working towards research and innovation using available resources for sustainable development. She said it is a big challenge to create economic development by creating employment opportunities keeping in mind the local needs.

The President was addressing the eleventh convocation ceremony of the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University of Srinagar Garhwal in Uttarakhand today.

Earlier, the President offered prayers at Badrinath Dham in Chamoli District. On this occasion, Governor Lt. Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present. The President is also scheduled to participate in a program organized on the occasion of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day in Dehradun tomorrow. The President is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

