Assembly Poll results have set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the five States Assembly election results have put a stamp of approval on BJP’s pro-poor and pro-active governance.

Addressing party karyakartas at party headquarters in New Delhi last evening after emerging victorious in four States, Mr Modi said, despite being in Government in three States Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, the vote share of BJP has increased. He said, in Goa BJP has emerged as the single largest party. Mr Modi said, even after being in power for ten years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased. He said, BJP has created history in Uttarakhand too.

The Prime Minister said, Uttar Pradesh has given many Prime Ministers to the country, but this is the first instance that a Chief Minister who has completed a five-year term has been re-elected.

Mr Modi said, over the years, the Government has not only improved the governance delivery system, but also brought transparency in the entire process. He said, BJP assures the poor that government facilities will definitely reach every poor.

In his address, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, people once again reposed their faith and put their stamp of approval on Prime Minister’s welfare programmes and policies.

On the occasion, Mr Nadda along with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari feclitated Mr Modi for the victory in the assembly polls.