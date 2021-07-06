Assam govt issues new directives to contain spread of COVID-19

AMN

The Assam Government has issued new directives in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19. Talking to newspersons in Guwahati, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that seven districts have been declared total containment zone for a week from tomorrow. These districts are – Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Morigaon and Lakhimpur.

On the other hand, curfew to be continued in 16 districts from 2 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mr. Mahanta said that in remaining 11 districts including Kamrup Metro, curfew will continue from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. He said that inter-district movement continued to be banned for another week. The Minister, however, said that essential and emergency services to be continued.