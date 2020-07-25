Assam continues to reel under flood

AMN

Most of the major rivers in Assam are flowing above the danger level. In all, 28 lakh people are affected by the floods in 26 districts. Fifty thousand displaced people are staying at relief camps.

Total 96 people have died so far due to floods. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that there is no dearth of funds to help flood-affected people.

Mr. Sonowal told media that it is very important to find a permanent solution of the flood and erosion problem. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a step in this direction by setting up a high level committee.

On the release of excess water by Bhutan, the Chief Minister said that the issue has been intimated to the Centre which would be taken up by the Centre with Bhutan.