Assam CM launches Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 under Poshan Abhiyan Guwahati

AMN

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 under Poshan Abhiyan in a programme organized in Guwahati today.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country free from malnutrition, the Assam government has been implementing a number of programmes to eradicate malnutrition and anemia in the State.

He said that a State Project Management Unit has been set up for monitoring the implementation of Poshan Abhiyan in Assam. Mr. Sarma mentioned that six services under Integrated Child Development Scheme have been monitored by this unit which has played an important role in eradicating anemia among pregnant women and adolescent girls, underweight, and malnutrition in children.