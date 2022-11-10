Assam: BJP wins majority of seats in Deori Autonomous Council polls

AMN

In Assam, the ruling BJP won majority of seats in the Deori Autonomous Council polls. The BJP and its allies got 12 seats in the 22 members’ council which means the party needs support of only one candidate to retain power. The Congress won 2 seats while 8 seats went to Jimochhaya Peoples Party and independent candidates. A total of 75 candidates were in the fray for the Deori Autonomous Council spread across 7 districts of the state.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the voters for the mandate. He said that the victory of the BJP and allies revalidated the popular trust in the government guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.