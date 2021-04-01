Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
DGCA directs Airport authorities to enhance surveillance pertaining to COVID-19 protocols
Indian Navy to take part in French Naval Exercise in Bay of Bengal
Dr Harsh Vardhan urge people to come forward for vaccination
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2021 04:07:13      انڈین آواز

Assam and West Bengal go to polls for 2nd phase

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Voting will be held for second phase of Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal today April 1. All necessary arrangements have been put in the two states for the polling.

In West Bengal, 30 seats spread over four districts will go to polls in this phase. Polling will be held on 9 seats each in East and West Medinipur, 8 seats in Bankura and 4 seats in South 24 Parganas. The state is witnessing an eight-phase election this time.

Over 75 lakh and 94 thousand electors will decide the fate of 171 candidates including the heavyweights in the second phase. While BJP and Trinamool Congress are contesting on all 30 seats, Congress, Left parties and their alliance partner Indian Secular Front are fighting under the banner of Sanyukt Morcha. CPIM has fielded 15 candidates, Congress 9, CPI 2, ISF 2 and AIFB and RSP one each while 7 candidates of BSP, 32 independents and 44 others are also in the fray.

In Assam, 345 candidates including 26 women are in fray for 39 Assembly Constituencies spread over 13 districts that will go to polls tomorrow. Over 73.44 lakh voters including 36.09 lakh women and 135 third gender persons will decide the fate of these candidates.

Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Nitin Khade has said that all preparations are in place to ensure free and fair polling tomorrow. Talking to AIR Correspondent, Mr. Khade said that all required facilities would be available for voters. He urged voters to come out and exercise their democratic rights.

There are three main alliances this time including the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance with partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Mahajot or Grand Alliance led by the Congress. It includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) and the Left parties while yet another conglomerate of Assom Jatiya Party (AJP) and Raijor Dal is also there. BJP has fielded 34 candidates, Congress has 28, AJP -19, AIDUF seven, AGP six and BPF has four while 176 independents and others are also trying their luck.

The Election Commission has decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every Polling Station, with a view to enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 22-member Indian Hockey Team for Argentina Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Experienced midfielder  Manpreet Singh will lead the 22-member Indian  Hoc ...

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz