Assam and Meghalaya sign historic agreement to resolve boundary dispute

AMN / Staff Reporter

Assam and Meghalaya government on Tuesday signed an agreement in New Delhi to resolve the interstate boundary disputes. The agreement was signed in the presence of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. The Home Ministry said, agreement amplifies cooperative federalism and provides road map for resolution of other boundary disputes between States.

Terming this a historic day for a dispute-free North East, Mr. Shah said, a historic agreement was signed today by the Chief Minister of Assam and Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the settlement of their inter-state boundary. He said, this agreement will immensely benefit the people living in these areas, ensure long lasting peace and boost development. He added that Centre has taken several steps for ensuring peace, development and conservation of cultural heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister said, several agreements have signed in the last three years to end extremism and bring lasting peace to the North Eastern states.

After signing the agreement Meghalya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that Home Minister Amit Shah had emphasized on the early resolution of the dispute. He thanked the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma for his active cooperation. He said, Meghalaya government will further work to extend the cooperation between both the States.

On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma termed this day historic. He said, Prime Minister wants to make the north east a growth engine. He said, both the states government have worked to resolve the disputed sites.