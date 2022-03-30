FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2022 02:13:30      انڈین آواز

Assam and Meghalaya sign historic agreement to resolve boundary dispute

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Staff Reporter

Assam and Meghalaya government on Tuesday signed an agreement in New Delhi to resolve the interstate boundary disputes. The agreement was signed in the presence of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. The Home Ministry said, agreement amplifies cooperative federalism and provides road map for resolution of other boundary disputes between States.

Terming this a historic day for a dispute-free North East, Mr. Shah said, a historic agreement was signed today by the Chief Minister of Assam and Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the settlement of their inter-state boundary. He said, this agreement will immensely benefit the people living in these areas, ensure long lasting peace and boost development. He added that Centre has taken several steps for ensuring peace, development and conservation of cultural heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister said, several agreements have signed in the last three years to end extremism and bring lasting peace to the North Eastern states.

After signing the agreement Meghalya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that Home Minister Amit Shah had emphasized on the early resolution of the dispute. He thanked the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma for his active cooperation. He said, Meghalaya government will further work to extend the cooperation between both the States.

On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma termed this day historic. He said, Prime Minister wants to make the north east a growth engine. He said, both the states government have worked to resolve the disputed sites.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Kart ...

Jehan Daruvala race to second podium finish in Saudi Arabia

Harpal Singh Bedi Jehan Daruvala drove to his second podium finish of the season in Sunday’s Formula 2 ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart