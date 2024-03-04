इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 08:50:38      انڈین آواز
Asian Stocks Rise, Singapore’s Straits Times Index Declines; European Indices Trade Lower

All key Asian stocks ended higher today except Singapore’s Straits Times index which declined 0.40 percent. South Korea’s Kospi ended 1.20 percent higher. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.50 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.40 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ended 0.04 percent up.  

On the other hand, all key European Indices were trading in the red. U.K.’s FTSE was trading 0.44 per cent lower and Germany’s DAX was 0.10 per cent down when reports last came in. France’s CAC 40 was trading 0.04 percent lower when reports last came in.

