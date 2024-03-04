Stock March 4: Sensex Hits Record High at 73,872, Nifty Closes at Lifetime High of 22,406

Benchmark equity indices ended at fresh high levels today driven by gains in energy and bank stocks. Extending its rally to the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 66 points or 0.10 percent to finish at an all-time high of 73,872.

The Nifty rose 27 points or 0.12 percent to close at a lifetime high of 22,406 points. During the day, it hit an all-time high level of 22,441.

In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 15 companies ended in the green while those of 15 companies closed in the red. Among the Sensex companies, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers. JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index added 0.16 percent while the Small-cap index declined 0.78 percent. In the sectoral indices at the BSE, the Oil and Gas, Energy and Power sectors rose over one percent. On the other hand, the IT sector declined 0.80 percent. Commodities and Consumer Durables sector fell 0.60 percent each.