FM Sitharaman to inaugurate National Conference of Enforcement Chiefs on March 4

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate National Conference of Enforcement Chiefs of State and Central GST formations in New Delhi on Monday (04th March 2024). Department of Revenue is organising the one day conference. The conference agenda includes comprehensive deliberation on combating GST evasion and fake invoicing, and sharing best practices. It will serve as a valuable platform for both Centre and State GST Enforcement authorities to share best practices, foster mutual learning, and collectively strengthen the GST administration.