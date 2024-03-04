Scindia inaugurates country’s 1st Green Hydrogen Plant in Stainless Steel Sector at Hisar, Haryana

@JM_Scindia

Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today virtually inaugurated India’s 1st Green Hydrogen Plant in the Stainless Steel Sector at Jindal Stainless Limited, Hisar. This plant will be the world’s first off-grid Green Hydrogen plant for the stainless steel industry and the world’s first Green Hydrogen plant with rooftop and floating solar. This project will reduce carbon emissions by around two thousand 700 Metric Tonnes per annum and 54 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next two decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Scindia highlighted India’s commitment to a green and sustainable future, emphasizing the need for responsible economic progress in the post-COVID era. He also highlighted India’s progress in the steel sector, evolving from a net importer to a net exporter and aiming to become the world’s largest producer of crude steel.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched last year with an outlay of around twenty thousand crore rupees to make India a Global Hub for the production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.