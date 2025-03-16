Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism to take place on March 19-20

Mar 17, 2025

The 14th meeting of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts Working Group (EWG) on Counter-Terrorism will be held in New Delhi on 19th and 20th of March. India and Malaysia will co-chair the two-day meeting.

This will be the first meeting for activities planned for the EWG on Counter-Terrorism for the on-going cycle from 2024 to 2027. During the meeting, discussions will focus on a robust and comprehensive strategy designed to tackle the evolving threats of terrorism and extremism. This meeting aims to share the on-the-ground experiences of the Defence Forces of ASEAN and its dialogue partners.

Delegations from the 10 ASEAN nations including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand and eight dialogue partners from Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, the USA, and Russia, along with Timor Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat, will participate in the meeting. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will deliver the keynote address during the opening ceremony of the meeting.

