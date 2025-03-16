Amit Shah reiterates government’s zero-tolerance policy against drug cartels

NCB busts ₹88 crore drug racket in Northeast; no mercy for cartels, says Amit Shah

WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against drug cartels following a major crackdown on an international narcotics network in the northeast. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) successfully busted the racket in coordinated operations in Guwahati and Imphal, seizing narcotics worth ₹88 crore and arresting four individuals.

In a post on X, Shah said, “No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi government’s march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹88 crore is seized, and four members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones.”

He lauded the efforts of the NCB, calling the operation a result of an effective “bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach” to investigation. “The drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of this integrated strategy. Our hunt for drugs continues. Heartfelt congratulations to team NCB,” Shah added.

Inauguration of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy

In a separate event on Saturday, Amit Shah inaugurated the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Degaon in Assam, marking a key development in strengthening the region’s law enforcement infrastructure.

Named after the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, renowned for his leadership during the 1671 Battle of Saraighat against Mughal forces, the academy is designed to provide comprehensive, modern training to police personnel while honouring Assam’s rich history.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shah praised Lachit Barphukan’s legacy, emphasizing the general’s bravery, patriotism, and leadership. “Lachit Barphukan’s bravery is a source of inspiration for all Indians. By dedicating this police academy to his name, we are ensuring that future generations of police personnel imbibe his values of courage, integrity, and selfless service,” he said.

The academy is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced classrooms, simulated law enforcement environments, cybercrime and forensic labs, physical fitness zones, and combat training areas. It aims to train hundreds of police personnel annually, enhancing Assam’s security apparatus and promoting best practices in policing across the region.

“The Lachit Barphukan Police Academy will not only strengthen Assam’s law enforcement but also instill a sense of duty and valor among police officers,” Shah added.